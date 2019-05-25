New Oak Island restaurant gears up for Memorial Day

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Pier reopened for the first time in two years after Hurricane Matthew destroyed it a little over a week ago, and now it is equipped with a new restaurant that opened on Friday.

KoKo Cabana is a family friendly American style grill with a Hawaiian flare and a full bar.

The restaurant has a full view of the pier and ocean.

Austin Alfonso, the owner said that he intends for the menu to be tasty, but also affordable and that this was a very opportune weekend to open.

“We had decided to open on this weekend because we knew there was gonna be a lot of people in town,” Alfonso said. “We wanted to get the best weekend of the year up and running. We have a great staff and good bar tenders and everyone’s been working really hard to make sure the customers and the whole town appreciates what were doing.”

Alfonso and his staff are looking forward to a busy season.