Wilmington National Cemetery dressed in red, white & blue ahead of Memorial Day

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Cities and towns around the world are prepping their communities for Memorial Day. In the Port City, Boy Scouts decorated the Wilmington National Cemetery with hundreds of flags early Saturday morning.

Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and the Wilmington National Cemetery is no exception. All gravesites commemorate members of armed forces or their immediate relatives.

- Advertisement -

The burial grounds will be open for observation on Monday, May 27 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.