Artists come out for the annual Orange Street ArtsFest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Thalian Association Community Theatre kicked off Memorial Day weekend with the 24th Annual Orange Street ArtsFest.

The festival had over 80 artists gather throughout the historic USO building and onto Orange Street. Visitors were able enjoy the sculptures, clothing, pottery, jewelry, and drawings all created by local artists.

Rachard Mcintyre is a well known artist who happens to have Asperger’s. He participates in the art festival every year. His mother, Carrie, explains why they enjoy the festival.

“You can walk around and see so many different things that people have created,” Carrie said. “It’s a lot of talent around here and it’s something to do with this area that makes it so unique as well. ”

The executive director for the Thalian Association Community Theatre, Susan Habas, says if you couldn’t make it out this memorial day weekend be sure to come by next year for the 25th Annual Orange Street Artsfest.