Boil water advisory issued for parts of Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Water customers of Pender County Utilities, in Pender County, in all areas of Hampstead, Scott’s Hill, and south of 7390 NC 210 in Rocky Point are advised that water pressures are at reduced levels.

Pender County utility officials say periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption

(including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation)

or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that

may be present in the water according to Pender County water officials.

Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible.

This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.