Carolina Beach Police vehicle catches fire during busy holiday weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Vacationers to Freeman Park witnessed a police vehicle catching fire over the Memorial Day weekend.

Carolina Beach Police Sgt. Scott Hettinger confirms that a police truck caught fire at Freeman Park. He says the fire is being investigated by the Carolina Beach Fire Department.

Sgt. Hettinger says the incident happened noon Sunday. He says that no officers were injured as a result of the fire.

We have reached out to the fire department for more on the investigation.