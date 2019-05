WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire officials responded Sunday evening to a home fire in midtown.

WFD reported that they were on scene of a working fire in the 1500 block of Nun Street just before 10:00 p.m.

Officiials said the fire has been marked under control.

A cause has yet to be reported by Wilmington Fire, but they say no one was hurt.