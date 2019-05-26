Man dies after being caught in rip current off Outer Banks

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (AP) — A man from Virginia has died after being caught in a rip current off North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Southern Shores police have identified the man as 68-year-old John Albright of Blacksburg, Virginia. His body was pulled from the water around noon Saturday. Bystanders tried to revive him before paramedics arrived.

- Advertisement -

WRAL in Raleigh reports that Albright’s wife was also caught in the rip current but she managed to make it out safely.

The first rule for swimmers caught in a rip current: stay calm. Experts recommend that people caught in a rip current should swim parallel to the shore until they’re out of its pull.