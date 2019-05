Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting in downtown.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, MBPD said they responded to the Palms Court, in the area of Chester Street and 7th Avenue North, on reports of a shooting.

One person was injured. The victim, a 21-year-old male, according to the police report, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

