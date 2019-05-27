Cape Fear area teams prepped for State title run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover Wildcats baseball team and the Hoggard softball team will both be in the Raleigh area this weekend competing for a State championship.

New Hanover walked-off D.H. Conley on Saturday night in game three to punch their ticket to the state title game for the third straight year. The Wildcats will travel up I-40 now to take on the No.10 seed Marvin Ridge. The Mavericks got to the state title game by winning two out of three games against Jesse Carson. The Class 3A State Championship will be held in Zebulon at Five-County Stadium.

The Hoggard softball team had a similar story to the Wildcats. The Vikings swept their series against Heritage, but it wasn’t easy. Hoggard got a walk-off come from behind win in game two of the series to clinch their Regional title. The Vikings will take on South Caldwell in their first State championship game appearance since 2001. The Spartans had to battle back from a 1-0 deficit in their series, but got the best of Mooresville in game three. The Class 4A State softball championship series will be held at Dail Field on the campus of N.C State.

Below, is the full schedule for both the New Hanover and Hoggard championship series.

CLASS 3A-Baseball (New Hanover vs. Marvin Ridge)

Game 1: Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday at 5:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m.

CLASS 4A-Softball (Hoggard vs. South Caldwell)

Game 1: Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday at 5:00 p.m.