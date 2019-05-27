Community gathers at Battleship for Memorial Day ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Memorial Day is a day to remember, to commemorate and thank those who have served our country, and never came home so that we have the freedoms we have been granted.

A ceremony at The Battleship North Carolina was held to show respect to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

There was a 21-gun salute by the U.S. Marines of H&S Battalion, from Camp Lejeune.

This years’ event featured remarks by North Carolina Military & Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Hall.

Secretary Hall told us the reason why it’s so important to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“and that reason will ring hollow and be unfulfilled if our communities, and our family members and others don’t pick up the mantle that they fought and died for and carry it forward to achieve. To make a difference in their communities, in the world. making our country safe, making our country great, making our state great, and making our communities great,” said Hall.

The Memorial Day Service at the battleship has been held every year since 1962, except for last year when it was cancelled due to rain and flooding. Secretary Hall said that about 500 people attended Monday’s event.