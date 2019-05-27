Diamond Hawks headed to Chapel Hill for NCAA Regional

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– UNCW Baseball found out on Monday afternoon that they would be headed to Chapel Hill for the 2019 NCAA Regional tournament. The Diamond Hawks will play the host school Carolina in game one. The Tar Heels are nationally ranked, but UNCW is up for the challenge.

“I think it will give us a chance to get back at them,”said Seahawks pitcher Landen Roupp. “I know we have a chip on our shoulder for them.”

The teams have met two times this season, with UNC coming out on top in both of the games. The Seahawks though have found themselves in a recent hot streak winning 9 out of their last 12 games. If they play to the best of their ability, head coach Mark Scalf says they have as good of chance as anyone.

“Bottom line it comes down to how you go compete,”says Scalf. “If our guys show up the way they did this weekend, we give ourselves a opportunity to keep playing for a little while longer.”

UNCW is now (32-29) on the year and will joined by Tennessee and Liberty in the Chapel Hill Regional. The Tar Heels and Seahawks will meet up at 2:00 P.M. on Friday afternoon.