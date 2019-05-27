Mayor: Several injured after steps collapse at OIB home

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several people were hurt when a structure collapsed at a home in Ocean Isle Beach this afternoon, according to Mayor Debbie Smith.

Brunswick County Dispatch received a call at 1:32 p.m. from 137 Ocean Isle West Blvd. The caller said the steps had collapsed at the house.

Smith says she was told a group of more than 10 people were taking a photo when the steps gave way.

Smith said crews were “airlifting a couple” of people and ground transporting at least a couple more. Smith said she did not know the extent of any of the injuries.

The house is near the far west end of the island. According to a real estate listing, the house has six bedrooms, seven baths, sleeps 22 and rents for $6,000 this week.

This is not the first time something like this has happened in the same part of OIB. On July 10, 2013, a deck collapsed at a house just up the street at 83 Ocean Isle West Blvd. injuring 21 people.