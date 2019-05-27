Memorial Day event at Wilmington National Cemetery honors fallen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For many Memorial Day is a holiday in which family and friends gather for fun, food and fellowship. But the annual ceremony at Wilmington National Cemetery remembers the ultimate sacrifice of so many who gave their lives in service to our country.

Organizers say 644 veterans have died in the Port City since last Memorial Day making this long-standing tradition very important.

- Advertisement -

About 100 people attended the cemetery’s Memorial Day program to honor the sacrifices thousands have made for our country.

Hoggard High School’s JROTC started the program right at 11 a.m. with the advancement of colors. Veterans, Gold Star Mothers and veterans organizations were all in attendance.

In his remarks, New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said it’s important to educate our youth by bringing them to memorial sites like this cemetery so they understand the value of our history.

Related Article: Program aids North Carolina veterans with cybersecurity training

as we acknowledge the past today, veterans who attended this event remind us to comfort and support the current armed forces as they continue to protect us.