Pair of Southport police cruisers crash during chase

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Two Southport police cruisers were damaged after a crash during a chase Friday night.

Police Chief Todd Coring says at about 10:15 p.m. Friday, an officer tried to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of N. Howe Street. Coring says the vehicle drove off, which led to a chase involving two officers.

The chase led officers on River Road to Boiling Spring Lakes, where Coring said the officers crashed into each other at 50 Lakes Drive and River Road. The suspect’s vehicle was found less than a mile from the scene on 50 Lakes Drive.

Coring said neither officer was hurt, but both cruisers sustained moderate damage. He said the officers have more than 30 years combined experience. Each has worked for Southport PD since March.

“As you know our job is dangerous, no call ever routine,” Coring said in a statement. “I am thankful no one was hurt during this incident. Property can be replaced, however lives cannot.”

The investigation continues. Coring says charges are pending on the suspect, who is still at large, and there is an internal review. Police have identified the suspect, but have not released his name.