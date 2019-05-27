Southport marks Memorial Day with parade, cemetery event

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The heat definitely did not stop people from coming out today in Southport to mark Memorial Day.

The morning got started with a parade and wrapped up at John N. Smith Cemetery for a memorial event.

Families filled the streets for the Southport Memorial Day Parade. Groups from around the community participated in the parade, including an appearance from the mayor.

The parade made its way to the cemetery for a memorial following the parade. Dozens came out to honor the fallen.