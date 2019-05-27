Volunteers desperately needed to assist with rebuilding efforts after Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Region is still in need of volunteers and supplies to keep rebuilding efforts moving forward for victims of Hurricane Florence.

The Cape Fear Volunteer Center (CFVC) was created to assist with connecting volunteers to homeowners or business owners with needs across the region.

Right now, CFVC volunteers are assisting an elderly couple in Burgaw with yard cleanup, ramp repair, pressure washing and moving furniture into their house once their floors are repaired.

CFVC says it has about 10 properties that require muck and gut services before other volunteer groups can go in to perform mold remediation.

They also assist weekly with the washer/dryer trailer at Seagate Baptist Church on Oleander Drive. Laundry is picked up from various Florence survivors and returned to them washed and folded.

Volunteers also pick up Panera bread donations and distribute to households and other organizations assisting Florence survivors.

There’s also a group called Furniture Finders in which CFVC connects flood victims to gently used or new furniture at no cost to them.

During the last week of June, CFVC will be helping residents of Wilmington’s Jervay Community move back into their homes which were damaged during the storm.

Finally, CFVC is hosting volunteer groups from around the country that will be coming to the Cape Fear this summer to assist with disaster-related work projects.

CFVC needs individual and group volunteers. Click here to learn more about volunteer opportunities or call 910-392-8180.