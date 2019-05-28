10 tons of trash left behind on Virginia Beach after party

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (13 News Now) — The beach at Ocean Park was left covered in trash Monday morning after a big event called “Floatopia.”

Hundreds of beach-goers flocked to the area for a day of fun, floating in the Chesapeake Bay on boats and floats, but they left miles of garbage behind.

- Advertisement -

Ocean Park resident Barry Preston took photos of the garbage-strewn beach on Monday morning.

“It was really bad, it was a disaster,” he said. “I think the city management needs to really take a look at Floatopia and what it does to the community, around here.”

Another local, Austin Jennings said there were scores of people at the beach for Floatopia.

“It was an absolute madhouse,” he said. “You couldn’t even hardly tell where the beach ended, there were so many people.”

So who cleaned it up? A crew of just nine people from Virginia Beach Public Works. They collected 10 tons of garbage.

Read more here.