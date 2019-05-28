10-year-old son records mom giving birth as dad drives

HENDERSON, NV (KTNV) — Without the help of doctors or even 911 dispatchers, a Nevada couple delivered their baby in an unplanned, unexpected place.

Michael Addison, the father, told KTNV-TV it was a “beautiful nightmare” since their baby girl was born as he was driving his wife to her checkup at the Henderson Hospital.

Addison’s other three kids were in the back seat, and his two daughter were crying since his wife was in obvious pain.

The mother was in the passenger seat having contractions, and it wasn’t long before she delivered the baby herself.

Their 10-year-old son, Jayden, captured the entire thing on video.

“We were making a pre-baby delivery video to get ready to welcome our baby into the world for the future. We didn’t expect in to happen within the next four minutes,” Addison said.

