Boaters needed to help disabled veterans enjoy a day on the water

If you have a boat and live in eastern North Carolina, Operation North State is asking you to register as a host boater. It’s all to help with the 5th Annual Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival.

On June 6 at Lawson Creek Park in New Bern, event organizers are hoping the boat launch will be packed with boats ready to take disabled veterans out for a day filled with fishing, fun, food – but most importantly, the chance to forget.

“A lot of them, their lives are full of doctors’ appointments, or not getting out of the house, or not having transportation,” Terry Snyder, founder of Operation North State, said.

Snyder said for many wounded warriors, that’s just the tip of the iceberg as far as what they cope with on a day-to-day basis. That’s why Snyder started the Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival. The event gives boat owners in eight different areas across North Carolina the chance to take a veteran out on the water for a fishing trip and an opportunity to take their minds off every day struggles.

