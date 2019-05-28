Boogie board saves swimmer caught in rip current at NC beach

PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC (WWAY) — Police in Pine Knoll Shores say a $20 boogie board saved a swimmer’s life on Tuesday when he was caught in a rip current at the beach.

Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Pine Knoll Shores Fire/EMS crews and Police officers responded to a call about a man who was caught in a rip current in the ocean.

Firefighters launched a rescue swimmer on a jet ski, who found and rescued the man, who was not hurt.



The swimmer told rescuers he was floating in shallow water near shore, when a rip current took him 200-300 yards away from shore in about 30 seconds. The swimmer said he brought a $20 boogie board with him into the ocean, and it saved his life by allowing him to float on the board until he was rescued.

Pine Knoll Shores officials say they encourage anyone who plans to swim in an ocean or lake to bring a flotation device with them, to save themselves or anyone else if they face unexpected problems in the water.