Burn ban issued for parts of Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County has issued a burn ban for unincorporated areas until further notice due to extremely dry and hot conditions.

The ban went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire Marshal Andrew Thompson reminds citizens that all burning within 100 feet of any structure is banned within the unincorporated areas of the county.

With possibly record heat and mainly dry weather expected over the next several days, officials say this create conditions that are not favorable to open burning.

If you’re located in either a city or town, please contact your local municipal official related to a burn ban.

The burn ban will remain in place until further notice.

For questions about the burn ban, contact the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at (910) 253-2021.