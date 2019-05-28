Cinematique of Wilmington offers wide array of independent films

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – If you enjoy watching classic, foreign and notable films, then check out the Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series.

Now in its 28th year, Cinematique is Wilmington’s only on-going independent film series and is a partnership between Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Inc., and WHQR 91.3fm Public Media.

“We started in 1995 and have been doing it ever since and it features about 45 films per year,” said Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts Executive Director Tony Rivenbark.

At least two to four times per month, Cinematique screens a wide variety of films at Thalian Hall in the Main Theatre and the Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre.

While watching these exciting films you can also enjoy a selection of local beer, wine and snacks.

Following some screenings, filmmakers attend and engage with the audience in a Q & A session.

“Sometimes, we bring in special people or people in Wilmington who had a special connection with the film since we’ve had many films that have been made here or been connected with other films,” Rivenbark said.

Some of the upcoming films on the June lineup include: Women at War (June 3 – 7), Amazing Grace (June 10-12), Wild Nights with Emily (June 17-19), and The White Crow (June 24-26).

“Amazing Grace is a documentary about Aretha Franklin singing in a South-Central Los Angeles in the 1970s, its fantastic,” said WHQR 91.3fm Public Media Development Director Mary Bradley.

“Basically, we’re showing what the art film audiences are seeing in New York, Chicago and LA, that’s what you get to see in Wilmington,” Rivenbark said. “It’s something worth seeing, not just a movie.”

So, how can you make sure not to miss one of these exciting films?

“On WHQR, on our radio station, we talk about them all the time but also on our website and our email newsletter for Cinematique which is easy to sign up for at WHQR.org,” Bradley said.

Tickets to all screenings are $7 plus a $1 ticketing fee and tax. They are available at the Thalian Box office or thalianhall.org. All films are shown at 7 p.m. with a 4 p.m. matinee.

For details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910-632-2285 or visit whqr.org or thalianhall.org.