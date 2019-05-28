Contractor: Beachfront homes deteriorate faster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After an Ocean Isle Beach home’s staircase collapsed, some neighbors are worried their property may be at jeopardy for a similar accident. One local contractor says most homes are older and need repair.

Brunswick County requires an initial inspection of decks when they are first built, but any additional inspections would be conducted under the Ocean Isle Beach Inspections Department if a permit is obtained by the builder.

According to Ocean Isle Beach records, no stair-related permits were completed at 137 Ocean Isle West Blvd. in the last six years.

Jack Dorsett, who works with Marlow Construction, before choosing a rental ask the owner: when the home was last upgraded? He says he has remodeled hundreds of beachfront homes.

Dorsett says many of the rental homes across the coast are at least 20 years and in need of an upgrade.

“The deck takes the brunt of the weather and the salt air,” Dorsett said. “Those fasteners and everything that holds that deck up. If it starts rusting and going away, it’s going to fall.”

Dorsett adds too much stress on these worn properties can weaken them. He says oceanfront homes older than 20 years are at higher risk because they aren’t up to standard.

He adds it’s a good idea to get your stairs inspected every year.