DA clears Pender deputies after man injured during traffic stop

According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, 59-year-old Wayne Corbett was indicted on numerous charges stemming from a March 14 traffic stop in Pender County.

Corbett was stopped for a vehicle registration violation, and during that traffic stop he tried to run from the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office. When the deputies reportedly tried to catch Corbett he physically resisted and assaulted two deputies.

“The conduct of several Pender County Sheriff’s deputies in relation to these injuries was investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation at the joint request of my office and Sheriff Alan Cutler,” District Attorney Ben David wrote in a news release. “In reviewing the accounts from several civilian witnesses, my office has determined that the injuries that Corbett suffered were a result of his assaultive conduct and non-compliance with officer commands. With the information my office has received to date, no law enforcement officer will be charged in this incident.”

Corbett is charged with assault on a government official/employee, resisting a public officer, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana and canceled/revoked tag.

His next court date is June 24.