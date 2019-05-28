Disaster Action Team members needed to help American Red Cross

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– According to American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area Executive Director James Jarvis they are in need of additional Disaster Action Team members for Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, New Hanover, and Pender counties.

Jarvis says a Disaster Action Team is a group of volunteers led by an experienced team leader who respond to disasters that happen within our communities. The members of the team are the ones who would meet with disaster victims such as anyone who is displaced by a disaster and needs assistance.

- Advertisement -

If you are interested in becoming a Disaster Action Team member with the American Red Cross, you can attend a two day accelerated class to get the in-person training you need.

The first class will be held on June 3rd & 4th, and the second class will be held on June 6th & 7th. Both classes will be held at 1102 S. 16th St. Wilmington, NC, 28401 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In order to sign up as a volunteer click here.

Related Article: All Hurricane Florence emergency shelters now closed

If you want to RSVP for either class or have any questions you can email Katherine Crocker at Katherine.crocker@redcross.org or call (910)-315-8571.