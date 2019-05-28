Dropped wallet leads to arrest in Carolina Beach car break-ins

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Police completed 17 incident reports for cars with their windows broken out and items being missing just last week.

A man has been arrested after dropping his wallet at one of the alleged car break-ins.

Shawn Lee Clubb of Wilmington faces 15 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle among other charges.

Police discovered Clubb dropped his wallet, which included identification cards, at one of the break-ins.

Clubb was found and confessed to break-ins and property damage in Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wilmington.

He is being held in jail on a $95,000 bond.