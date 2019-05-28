Get your shag on this weekend at annual Carolina Beach Music Festival

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Get your shag on in Carolina Beach this weekend!

The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 34th Annual Carolina Beach Music Festival on Saturday, June 1, on the beach strand at the historic Carolina Beach Boardwalk in Carolina Beach.

On Saturday, shaggers of all ages can enjoy a day of live entertainment with the hottest beach music bands in the south. All three bands offer that laid-back style of rhythm and blues with deep roots in the Carolina Coast.

The gates will open at 10:00 a.m. with the first band hitting the stage at 11:00 a.m.

This year’s line-up:

Band of Oz

11:00 – 12:30



Black Water Rhythm & Blues Band

1:00 – 2:30



Jim Quick and Coastline

3:00 – 4:30

This annual, fun filled event is one of the longest running Beach Music festivals in the United States.

Tickets to the 34th Annual Carolina Beach Music Festival are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate (cash only). Advance tickets will be available through Eventbrite on-line (credit only).

This annual fun-in-the-sun extravaganza brings together a multi-generational family crowd that lets the music flow like the crashing of the waves where you can shag a little, boogie a little and smile a lot.

Help make history at the 34th annual get together with your toes in the sand of famous Carolina Beach, where Beach Music originated and shaggin’ was born.

Be sure to bring your own chairs, towels and sunscreen as well as your coolers. Please no glass, no pets, and no refunds. Bring an Anhauser Busch product and register to win some Budweiser Swag.

The folks at the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce, the Cape Fear Shag Club, GO Automotive of Carolina Beach, Budweiser and the Town of Carolina Beach welcome beach music lovers from all over on the first Saturday in June.

Come have a great day of fun in the sun, but remember to drink responsibly and always have a designated driver.