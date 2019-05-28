Man arrested after shots fired at occupied car

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is charged in a Memorial Day shooting near Dawson and S. 3rd Street.
Wilmington Police say they responded to a shotspotter notification in the 900 block of S. 3rd Street around 1:45 a.m. on Monday.
Police say investigators determined Moore drove by a parked car with a person in it and fired his gun at the car. The car was struck but the person inside was not hurt.
Officer arrested Moore on 41st Street a few minutes later.
Moore was given a $35,000 bond. According to online records, he is no longer in jail.