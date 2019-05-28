Homeowner’s extended family hurt when stairs collapsed at OIB home

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Town officials have provided new details in the Ocean Isle Beach collapsed stair incident that happened on Memorial Day.

Brunswick County EMS confirms five people were transported to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach. Two were sent by ground transportation and three were airlifted.

Mayor Debbie Smith says all of which were the owner’s extended family.

The hospital has not released the status of the injuries of the five admitted.

Smith says she was told a group of more than 10 people were taking a photo when the steps gave way Monday afternoon.

Ocean Isle Beach Police report it was a joint effort between Sunset Beach Fire Department, Brunswick County EMS, Ocean Isle Beach Police and Fire Department.