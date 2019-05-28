Murder trial begins for Wilmington overdose crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The trial of Jonathan Hayes is officially underway. He is accused of crashing into a family’s car and killing a 2-year-old while high on opioids in 2016.

Samantha Dooies, assistant to New Hanover County district attorney Ben David, says jury selection began last week and witness testimony started Tuesday.

Hayes faces several charges, including second degree murder, in the November 2016 death of Mason Richardson.

Investigators say Hayes, who was 24 years old at the time, needed multiple doses of Narcan after the crash.