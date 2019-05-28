New food truck rules pass Leland planning board

LELAND,NC (WWAY) — New rules could be on the way to bring food trucks into the town of Leland more often.

The current ordinance does not contain specific standards that regulate food trucks.

The new rules will help the town police mobile food vendors to come into town more often than an annual truck rodeo.

Some highlights of the changes will be the requirement for trucks to permit annually with the town in addition to the state and health standards required for the trucks to operate as a standalone business.

The rules also will prohibit food trucks from being close than seventy five feet from the customer entrance of an existing restaurant during its hours of operation. It will not allow trucks to operate on public property in the town unless proper permitting has been given.

The proposed ordinance changes will now go before the town council.