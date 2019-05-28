Pet Pals: 8-year-old domestic shorthair cat looking for peaceful home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a peaceful, gentle cat who is looking for a family to relax with.

Her name is Marbles and shelter staff describe her as laid back and loving. She doesn’t like loud noises or a busy house due to being blind, but would love to curl up at the foot of your bed or at the window with warm sunshine coming through.

- Advertisement -

If you’re interested in meeting her, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.