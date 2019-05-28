Shark bats come alive on fan fest night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Sharks kicked off their 2019 season on Tuesday night with their fan fest. The event featured live music, games, and fun for the fans.

To end the evening Sharks held an exhibition game with Wilmington Post 10 American Legion. The game was scoreless until the top of the 3rd inning, when the Sharks struck for three runs to open up the scoring. The offense would never look back as they pulled away for the 14-2 win.

- Advertisement -

The Sharks will open up their 2019 regular season on Thursday evening at Buck Hardee field. They will host the Fayetteville SwampDogs to start Coastal Plain League play. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.