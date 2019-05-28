‘Well-respected teacher’ identified as latest drowning victim along NC coast

Authorities identified a man who drowned Sunday at a Pine Knoll Shores beach.

Ernest Earl Foster, Jr., a 38-year-old man, drowned on Sunday. Foster grew up in Wilson County and was a well-respected high school teacher in Guilford County.

Sunday’s drowning is the seventh so far of this year along the Crystal Coast.



Assistant Town Manager Julie Anderson said just prior to 3 p.m. Sunday, Pine Knoll Shores emergency response units were dispatched to the Memorial Park beach access for a water rescue of multiple victims, including three children. Anderson said Good Samaritans had already reached the three children.

One of those kids and a Good Samaritan were assisted to the shore by a PKS police officer. The other two minor children and another Good Samaritan were brought in on jet ski by PKS EMS.

