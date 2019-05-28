Woman charged in deadly North Myrtle Beach hit-and-run motorcycle wreck

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — A 61-year-old man from Fayetteville died in an early morning hit-and-run wreck in North Myrtle Beach.
The crash was reported before 2 a.m. Friday in front of Duplin Winery on Highway 17.
- Advertisement -
North Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Pat Dowling says their preliminary investigation indicates two women in a black sedan made a left out of Duplin Winery, hit a southbound motorcycle with two people on it, and then took off.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell said the driver of the motorcycle, William Hogue, died on the scene.