RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a 10-month-old baby choked to death on a pine cone.

Authorities said it happened just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the A Hug A Day Daycare, which is run out of a home on Adcox Place.

The baby’s death was ruled accidental.

