Brunswick deputies honor veteran who died alone

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office shared a bittersweet story on their Facebook page after deputies responded to a home in reference to a cardiac arrest Tuesday.

When EMS crews arrived, they found US Army veteran Robert Jackson McMillion had died.

- Advertisement -

Deputies learned McMillion lived alone with no family in the area.

Deputies Young and Sullivan decided to take the American flag from the front yard and place it over him as he was taken out of his home.

Both deputies saluted as he was taken away in the ambulance.

They gave him a police escort.

The sheriff’s office says there will be no funeral, but to honor McMillion you are asked to consider giving a donation or volunteering with a veterans organization.