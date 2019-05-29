Crowd skates into Wilmington indoor ice rink to get relief from heat

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While many of us are trying to beat the heat and will continue to have to find ways to stay cool for the next couple of days, some in the area have the perfect way to keep themselves nice and cold.

Ironically, summertime is actually a very popular time of year for ice skating whether it’s free skate, private lessons or camp.

The Wilmington Ice House is the perfect place to cool off.

Ice House Skating School Director Karen Butler and Former Competitive Skater Marilyn Barstow agree that skating is a perfect way to cool off on a hot day.

“The rink is actually very popular with summer camp a lot of boys and girls camps and other camps in in town so during the summer months every day we have a public skate session and we’ll have camps out here and it gets very busy,” Butler said.

“We’re just so fortunate to have this place and it’s fun any time of year but especially when it’s hot out this is a wonderful place to come,” Barstow said.

On a day like today the rink isn’t too busy due to school still being in session, but Butler expects an increase of skaters in the weeks to come.