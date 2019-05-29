Earn some bills by picking the right duck at Coastal Duck Derby

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend you can beat the heat and have a quack-tastic time at Jungle Rapids in Wilmington at the 5th Annual Coastal Duck Derby to benefit Coastal Horizons.

You can adopt a duck online or visit Jungle Rapids on Oleander Drive to get your ducks in the race.

A single duck costs $5, a Quack Pack of 6 ducks is $25, and a Quaker’s Dozen is 12 ducks for $50.

The ducks will race down the water slide at the Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park.

You can win some great prizes, the top award is ten grand!

