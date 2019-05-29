Earn some bills by picking the right duck at Coastal Duck Derby

By
Juli Barkas
-
0

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend you can beat the heat and have a quack-tastic time at Jungle Rapids in Wilmington at the 5th Annual Coastal Duck Derby to benefit Coastal Horizons.

You can adopt a duck online or visit Jungle Rapids on Oleander Drive to get your ducks in the race.

- Advertisement -

A single duck costs $5, a Quack Pack of 6 ducks is $25, and a Quaker’s Dozen is 12 ducks for $50.

The ducks will race down the water slide at the Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park.

You can win some great prizes, the top award is ten grand!

Here’s more information.

You Might Also Like