Five people remain at Grand Strand Medical Center after stairs collapse

HORRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Twelve people were injured when steps leading up to a deck collapsed on Memorial Day at a home on Ocean Isle Beach.

According to a news release, of the 12 patients treated at Grand Strand Medical Center, five patients were treated in the Trauma Center and are all in good-to-fair condition.

The remaining were treated and released from the Emergency Department.

Grand Strand Medical Center is the only Level I Adult Trauma Center and Level II Pediatric Trauma Center in the area with specially-trained staff to care for the critically injured.

“Our emergency and trauma teams work together with our first responders to ensure our community has the absolute best care possible when any unexpected events happen,” said Dr. Antonio Pepe, Trauma Medical Director for Grand Strand Health. “All of our team members are dedicated to providing a supportive healthcare environment in challenging moments like these.”

The extended family of the homeowner was taking a group photo when the steps gave way on Monday afternoon.

The house is near the far west end of the island. According to a real estate listing, the house has six bedrooms, seven baths, sleeps 22 and rents for $6,000 this week.