Florence victims face 100-degree days in FEMA trailers

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Nearly nine months after Hurricane Florence, people across the Cape Fear are still not able to live in their homes. Many are staying in trailers in their yards.

The insulation of a trailer is not the same as the insulation of a home, leaving many struggling to get cool in record-breaking temperatures reaching as high as 100 degrees.

These trailers can be seen up and down Whitestocking Road in Burgaw, an area hit especially hard by flooding after the hurricane.

Willie Jordan, who received his trailer from a church, says it isn’t always easy, but he and his family are making the best of it.

”We’re just grateful to God that it is what it is. It could be a whole lot worse,” Jordan said. “We could be in the devastation of a tornado, but thank God, you know, we’re still here. We’re not going to complain even though we wish it was a little bit better.

Jordan says the trailer is a tight fit for his wife who is wheelchair bound, but he’s just thankful to have somewhere to live.