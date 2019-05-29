Higher demand for water puts strain on utility authority

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hotter and drier weather in the Cape Fear means more and more consumption of water. We are now abnormally dry.

As of Wednesday, Carel Vandermeyden, the Deputy Engineering Director at Cape Fear Public Utility Authority said everything is under control and that they are monitoring the drought closely.

The issue is not a matter of low supply, but instead, high demand. However there is one thing that we can do to prevent the drought from worsening.

“Irrigation at these times is a large portion of the water that our people are using,” Vandermeyden said. “If people irrigate we ask them to irrigate between midnight and 6 a.m. and also be very wise on how you irrigate. Don’t let the water run on the pavement, put it on the grass, even dial back a few minutes from what you’re normally using.”

This time frame is not only best for Cape Fear Public Utility Authority to provide, but it’s also the best for the grass.