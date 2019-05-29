Illegal “night club” searched in Flair Bluff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and the CCSO Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into an establishment operating as a “night club” in Flair Bluff. During the investigation, undercover operatives entered the establishment and purchased alcohol.

On May 24, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit, along with NC Alcohol Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at the establishment located on West Goodman Street.

At the time of the search, the establishment was opened for business and had approximately 30 to 40 people inside. The business operator, Mack Vay Edwards, 42 was arrested and charged by ALE with possession and sell of alcoholic beverage with no permit and possession of spirituous liquor on a premises not authorized by ABC Law.

Edwards received a $1,000 secured bond.

Nehemiah Levon Myers, 39, of Green Sea, South Carolina was at the establishment at the time of the search. Myers had an outstanding narcotics warrant from 2001 for felony possession of cocaine. Myers was arrested on this outstanding warrant. Myers also had a concealed firearm on him. The firearm was seized and he was charged by CCSO with carrying a concealed gun.

Myers received a $2,000 secured bond.

Columbus Count Sheriff’s Office and Alcohol Law Enforcement will continue to work together to shut down illegal establishments in Columbus County.