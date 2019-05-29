NC organization helps give firefighters life-saving equipment for pets

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (WTKR) — Firefighters on the Outer Banks are getting life-saving equipment for free thanks to the Coastal Humane Society.

The Outer Banks organization is dedicated to helping pet owners care for their animals, but they wanted to do more to help save their lives.

Earlier this year, the organization launched a project called Operation Fresh Air for Pets. The goal was to raise money to buy every single volunteer fire department on the Outer Banks pet oxygen masks.

“Having your house burn down is an incredible tragedy, but to know that everyone in the family is safe – that means a lot,” shared Patti Bourexis, a coordinator with Coastal Humane Society.

Each mask costs $65 before shipping and handling. It’s an expense volunteer fire departments say they can’t afford on their own.

