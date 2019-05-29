New mixed-use complex proposed for S. College Rd.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Another residential project is planned for South College Road. Property owners have submitted plans to the New Hanover County Planning Board for the mixed-use complex.

Plans for Timbers at Whiskey Branch include more than 300-apartments with a number of town homes and single-family homes as well.

- Advertisement -

The complex would go up on 5601 S. College Rd.

Zoning plans also include space for office buildings and a shopping center. The zoning proposals have been submitted by Cameron Management.

Commissioner Rob Zapple says the county still has quite a few acres of undeveloped land, but development is booming. Apartment buildings and mixed-use buildings appear to going up left and right throughout the county.

When asked if the county may need to take a break from development for a little while, Zapple said growth is always good. He said there are three main things to focus on with development.

“Infrastructure,” Zapple said. “Being intentional in that. Being very careful with our zoning laws to make sure that we bring development in in the appropriate places. And keeping a clear eye out and developing a long-term strategy for workforce, or affordable, housing.”

Zapple says the county needs to focus on how to accommodate that growth instead of pushing it away.

“If we stop all growth, that has a ripple effect that hurts everyone, especially our economy,” he said. “Right now, we are thriving and prospering, so to say that we want to stop, I don’t see the conditions for that right now.”

Zapple says New Hanover County is the second smallest county in North Carolina, but it’s the third most-densely populated. He says the county needs to make long-term plans for their growth.