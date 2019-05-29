Proctor named next Heide Trask football coach

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY)–Heide Trask High School announced that they have hired Brandon Proctor as the schools next head football coach. Proctor takes over the program after Jonathan Taylor resigned from the position earlier this year.

Proctor has spent the past few seasons as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Latta High School in South Carolina.

Heide Trask went 5-6 last season. The Titans kick off their 2019 season on August 30th, when they host Union High School.