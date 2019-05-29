Viking Softball riding high into State Championship series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– It’s been over a month since the Hoggard softball team last lost a game. Since then the Vikings have won eight straight and find themselves in the NCHSAA Class 4A State Championship series against South Caldwell.

Hoggard walked-off Heritage High School last week to clinch their first title game birth since 2001. The road to the East Regional Championship wasn’t always easy for the Vikings, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We put in hard work from day one and it is definitely showing off,”said Hoggard senior Jesse Mathis. “Not only are we having fun, but were growing relationships along the way.

The Vikings have 17 players on their 2019 roster, with 14 of those being underclassman. So, there has been a learning curve as the season has gone on, but their glad to be where they are at now.

“I never would of thought we would make it to the championships,”said Vikings sophomore Icess Tresvik. “Now we get to play at NC State, it is great!”

Colleen St. Ledger has been coaching the Hoggard softball team for the past 24 years. 2019 will mark her second time coaching for a State Championship during her tenure. The longtime coach knows the emotions will be running high, but at the end of the day its about playing Viking softball.

“I tell the girls to enjoy every moment, because this does not happen every year,”said Hoggard coach Colleen St. Ledger. “We will be just fine if they continue to do what they have been doing all year.”

Below, is the schedule for the Vikings State championship series this weekend with South Caldwell.

4A Softball (N.C State’s Dail Softball Stadium)

Game 1: Friday, 5:00 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, 11:00 a.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, 5:00 p.m.