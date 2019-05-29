Wilmington theater to close in August

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — After seven years in business, dozens of productions staged and countless meals served, Wilmington dinner theater TheatreNOW will close its doors in August.

Owner Alisa Harris announced the closure of the theater, located at 10th and Dock streets, on Wednesday. The current run of Celia Rivenbark and Kevin Parker’s comedy “This Hurricane Blows: A Cat 5 Comedy” will continue its run through June 29 as scheduled, Harris said, with the venue’s final production to be “Clue: The Musical,” scheduled July 19-Aug. 24.

“I just wanted to create a place where theater folks could get paid a little bit to do what we love,” Harris said in a news release. “Running this business was never a dream of mine. I just saw it as decent business model … My idea was this would be a communal place for food, drinks and some theatrical fun in as professional a setting as was affordable.”

