Woody White to represent county at Pearl Harbor ceremony

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioner Woody White is headed to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii to represent the county and the Board of Commissioners at the Change of Command Ceremony for the USS North Carolina submarine.

Commander Matthew H. Lewis will be relieved by Commander Michael D. Fisher at the ship’s home port in Pearl Harbor.

The USS North Carolina is a Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear submarine.

Its official commissioning ceremony was held in Wilmington in May of 2008.

A local non-profit youth woodworking program “Kids Making It” engraved farewell plaques for crew members when they transition.

The ceremony is in Hawaii at 10 a.m. Friday.