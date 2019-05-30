94-year-old WWII veteran becomes barista at family coffee shop

BURLINGTON, NC (WTVD) — Bob “Sarge” Sargent just can’t slow down. At 94, the WWII veteran and father of six is the newest barista at Salvation Coffee Co, a shop owned by his granddaughter and son-in-law who is also a veteran in Burlington.

“I don’t know when the end will be, but, I do know I am enjoying all the life God’s given me, every minute of it,” Sargent said.

Sarge has seen a lot in his life with a career in the Navy, 31 years at GM in Flint, Michigan, 12 years in ministry and managing an Elon University housing development for 17 years.

He still works as a handyman around Elon.

“I’ve been around,” Sargent said. “I’ve had about four or five jobs, I even tried retiring. It didn’t fit my pistol at all. I can’t stand to do nothing!”

Sarge’s latest gig as a barista is one he’s really enjoying. He doesn’t allow his family to pay him for his latte skills.

